Philadelphia Federation of Teachers tells members not to report to school buildings Monday

article

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers has told their members not to report to school buildings on Monday due to COVID-19 related safety concerns, officials tell FOX 29.

Teachers were due back in school Monday as the School District of Philadelphia has been preparing to welcome a limited number of students back inside the classrooms for hybrid learning beginning with pre-K-2nd grade students on Feb. 22.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) had previously called on a third-party to review health and safety measures taken by the district after union boss Jerry Jordan said he was unimpressed with their efforts.

Part of those measures included a plan to use window fans to address airflow problems in schools with broken HVAC systems.

"We believe that the buildings are not safe for children and for staff until that’s corrected they won’t be safe," Jordan said earlier this week.

The district has said it worked with certified air balancers to test and certify the fans and ordered 3,000 more than the district needs in case some need to be replaced. They also say temperature readers installed in some classrooms have not shown room temperatures drop below 68 degrees.

Advertisement

Students who elected to return to class during the fall selection period will be in the first wave of students allowed back inside. The district's plan calls for two days in-person and three days virtual.

The district had previously called the union's decision to invoke a third-party review "an attempt to delay the reopening of our school buildings." The district believes it has taken all the necessary protocols to try a soft reopening.

The brewing controversy comes as Centers for Disease Control leader Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she does not believe a vaccine is needed for teachers to safely return to school.

Walensky cited CDC data showing that social distancing and wearing a mask significantly reduce the spread of the virus in school settings.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

Philadelphia teachers union calls for third-party decision on district's COVID-19 safety protocols

School District of Philadelphia install window fans to help improve air flow

Philadelphia School District plans to restart limited hybrid learning on Feb. 22

CDC says schools can reopen without teachers getting COVID-19 vaccine

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter