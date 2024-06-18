Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia heat wave: Here's how to keep your pets safe

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 18, 2024 11:00am EDT
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Protect your pet during a heat wave

FOX 29's Sue Serio talks best ways to protect your pet as dangerous heat hits the Philadelphia area this week.

PHILADELPHIA - When temperatures start to rise, everyone needs a little extra care - including our pets!

The Philadelphia area is expected to be thrust into its first heat wave of the year this week as temperatures soar to 97 degrees by Friday.

While keeping yourself cool during the extreme heat, here are some tips to keep your pets safe, too:

  • Make sure they have plenty of clean water
  • Only take them on short walks, and aim for cooler times in the morning or evening
  • Don't let them walk on black asphalt - it can burn their paws!
  • Keep them in air conditioning or shady areas
  • Never leave your pet in a parked car

It's always best to keep a watchful eye on furry friends when the heat hits!