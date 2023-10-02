Philadelphia looting: DA to provide update after dozens arrested, stores ransacked in 2-day crime spree

Nearly a week after a two-day crime spree destroyed several stores and terrorized residents, the city's law enforcement is providing a "prosecutorial" update.

The terrifying scenes began when a group of at least 100 people, including juveniles, converged in Center City, North Philadelphia and West Philadelphia to loot a number of stores Tuesday night.

Looters left behind shattered storefronts, empty shelves and piles of empty boxes as they stole massive amounts of merchandise.

Retail stores impacted include Footlocker, Lululemon, Rite Care Pharmacy, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, GameStop, Nice Pharmacy, Philadelphia Pharmacy, QRX3 Pharmacy, T-Mobile, AutoZone, Walgreens, Cash For Gold, Family Dollar, Aldi, and Rite Aid.

Several stores closed their doors Wednesday in hopes of eluding the looters, while police increased their presence across sections of Philadelphia to keep communities, and stores safe.

The city appeared to go quiet for a few hours Wednesday afternoon before chaos erupted once again.

More arrests were made Wednesday night into Thursday morning, after 52 people taken into custody for the first night of looting.

Police have since released several surveillance videos capturing the chaos that took over the city, hoping to identify even more suspects.

One wild video caught suspected looters smashing glass in a frenzied rampage through a store in Northeast Philadelphia.

Guys with hammers and crowbars broke the glass doors as looters flooded in like Black Friday shoppers.

DA Larry Krasner is expected to provide an update on arrests, investigations, prosecution and outreach to impacted retailers and victims supports during an 11 a.m. press conference Monday.









