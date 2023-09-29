Watch: Wild surveillance video shows looters smash glass in frenzied rampage through NE Philly store

Wild video of a group of looters smashing their way into a store in Northeast Philadelphia during the stealing rampage Tuesday night has been released by Philadelphia police, while businesses are still on edge and taking precautions so they don’t get hit again.

Guys with hammer and crowbar broke the glass doors of P.C. Richard on Cottman Avenue and the looters flood in like the old Black Friday shoppers.

Notice there is a steel cage they had to cut through first to get to the glass doors.

The first guy going out within 12 seconds has a tv. He skids and falls on the broken glass.

Then, more guys with televisions, in boxes, then a guy with two televisions, and on and on.

RELATED COVERAGE:

From a higher angle, looters are seen running through the store. Some grab and go, others look undecided on whether to leave or go back for more.

Detectives grabbed still shots from the surveillance video of the few who went in without masks, hoping to get tips identifying the looters.

As police look for help from the public, they were on the lookout Friday night, especially in the Fashion District on Market Street, where they again saw social media plans for a possible teenage flash mob style plan.

Police are out in full force in Center City, out patrolling around the train exits under the mall where teens usually go through by the food court. The sliding cages were nearly closed completely, except for small, 3-foot-wide openings guarded by police to walk through and walk out, preventing any large crowd to come through at once and overrun the area.

Three nights after city-wide looting, Philadelphia police teamed with the Philly Sheriff’s Office and SEPTA Police in what they call in football a prevent defense, to prevent more scenes like Tuesday from happening again.