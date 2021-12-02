Philadelphia man facing charges in deadly Cherry Hill hit-and-run

Cherry Hill police say a Philadelphia man has been identified as a suspect in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Thanksgiving night.

Michael Rodgers Jr., 29, is facing knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal accident and obstructing the administration of law charges following an "extensive investigation."

Family members say Tabreia Ewing, 30, was heading to meet her sister and join family for Thanksgiving dinner after getting out of work, when she was hit by a dark-colored vehicle as she crossed the westbound lanes of Route 70, near the center median. According to family members, her body was found until the next day.

"Her big sister called me, crying and screaming," best friend Dawn Moore told FOX 29 earlier this week. "Oh my God. Bubbly. She laughed about everything. But, she liked to be, she was like a homebody, too. Not a homebody, but she liked to be alone and do her own thing and don’t want the family in her business."

No word if Rodgers has been taken into custody at this time.

