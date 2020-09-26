Philadelphia man charged after attempting to flee during traffic stop in NJ

article

A Philadelphia man is facing multiple charges after police say he struck an officer with his door while attempting to flee during a traffic stop and lead police on a brief pursuit in Gloucester County.

Police say Oliver Lee, 20, was pulled over on Williamstown Road in Gloucester Township around midnight Saturday. During the traffic stop, officers reportedly suspected Lee was in possession of or under the influence of narcotics.

Police say when Lee was instructed to exit the car he became combative and began driving away. As Lee fled, police say he ran over an officer's foot and struck the officer with the door of his car.

Officers pursued Lee for approximately 3 miles before his car encountered a mechanical malfunction and became disabled. Lee complied with police commands and was arrested without further incident. Officers later found suspected marijuana, packaging material and a knife in Lee's car.

One officer sustained minor injuries, but refused medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.

According to arrest records, Lee has been charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault, assault by auto and several other offenses.

