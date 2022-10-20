Philadelphia man, 20, charged for dating violence incident in University of Delaware dorm, police say

article

The University of Delaware Police Department has charged a Philadelphia man in connection with a dating violence incident on the campus.

According to police, the incident occurred Thursday morning in a campus residence hall.

Police say 20-year-old Sameer Ruffin of Philadelphia is facing several charges, including strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, terroristic threatening and offensive touching.

Ruffin is not a University of Delaware student, according to officials.

The victim, who is a university student, was not identified by the institution

She was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment and has received information about university resources available to her, according to the University of Delaware.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.