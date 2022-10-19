Shots fired inside Wilmington bar as argument turns violent, state police say

article

An argument quickly escalated into a shooting that ended with one man being struck early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to the Overtime Bar and Grill on Kirkwood Square in Wilmington just after midnight for shots fired.

A 26-year-old man had been shot once in the shoulder. He was transported to a local hospital, but has since been released.

An investigation revealed that the victim was arguing with a group when a suspect pulled a gun and fire multiple rounds.

No arrests have been made as Delaware State Police investigate the shooting.