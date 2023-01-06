Philadelphia man charged in October crash that killed woman waiting at bus stop
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing charges after authorities said he lost control of his car and hit two pedestrians waiting at a bus stop last Fall.
Travis Fields, 21, surrendered to police on Thursday and was charged with vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter and other offenses related to the Oct. 26 crash.
According to investigators, Travis was behind the wheel of a Nissan Rouge with four others on Frankford Avenue around 10 a.m. when he tried to make a left turn onto Allegheny Avenue.
Police said Travis lost control of the vehicle while making the turn and slammed into two pedestrians waiting at a nearby bus stop. Clarissa Haerrald, 53, was killed and a 22-year-old was hurt.
The vehicle came to a stop after crashing into the front steps of a dental office. Travis and his passengers were taken to Temple Hospital for treatment.
More than two months after the deadly crash, police said Fields turned himself in and was charged with vehicular homicide and other crimes.