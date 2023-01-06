Police: Man dies after being found with gunshot wound inside car in North Philadelphia

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the North Philadelphia section of the city.

Officials say on Friday, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of North 13th street for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 25-year-old man was found inside a gray Chevrolet with a gunshot wound to his back.

According to authorities, the man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he died less than an hour later, around 1:42 a.m.

The scene was held as investigators examined the scene.

No additional details were released by authorities.