Philadelphia man turns himself in after 21-year-old shot to death in Woodbury home, officials say

An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a 21-year-old man in South Jersey last week, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Tyler McKinney, 22, was wanted by police after a man was found shot to death inside a home on Franklin and Wallace streets on January 4.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Brandon Blanton, died after suffering multiple gunshots wounds. His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy the next day.

An arrest warrant was then issued for McKinney, who officials say surrendered to law enforcement Sunday afternoon.

The Philadelphia man is charged with murder, robbery and related weapons offenses. He is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.