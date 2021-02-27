Philadelphia man wanted in strangulation, assault in Newark

article

Police in Newark are searching for a Philadelphia man wanted in a reported strangulation and assault.

On Saturday, shortly before 12:30 a.m., Newark Police responded to a room at the Candlewood Suites Hotel in the 1100 block of South College Avenue for a report of an assault.

A victim reported to officers that a person known to her came to her hotel room uninvited and was inside the room when she entered.

During an argument, the suspect, since identified as David Werts, 36 of Philadelphia, struck the victim in the face and strangled the victim. He damaged her cell phone, which had been in her hand.

The suspect then left the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about David Werts' whereabouts is asked to call (302)-366-7111 or 9-1-1.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter