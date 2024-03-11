Philadelphia mass shooting: 3 arrested in SEPTA bus stop shooting that wounded 8 students, sources say

A third arrest has been made in connection with the mass shooting that injured eight students last Wednesday, according to police sources.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley tweeted an update saying U.S. Marshals made the arrest of the third suspect Tuesday afternoon, near Academy and Woodhaven Roads.

While at the scene of the arrest, Keeley spoke to the father of the suspect arrested. The father identified his son and the third suspect as Jerhad Carter, who just recently turned 18 years old.

Keeley also tweeted footage of Carter's arrest.

Two other 18-year-olds have been arrested in connection to the mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop that injured eight students, Philadelphia officials say.

Police called a 4:30 p.m. press conference Monday to update the public on the investigation into the mass shooting.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced 18-year-olds Anhile Buggs and Jamaal Tucker have been arrested and charged for their roles in the tragic mass shooting.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore, based on the information that developed after police found two stolen vehicles in connection with the shooting, they were able to gather more on the identities of the suspects.

Tucker turned himself into police Friday.

The arrest of Tucker led to more information that revealed the identity of another suspect, Buggs.

At around 8 a.m. Saturday, U.S. Marshals and Philly Police arrested Buggs at a home in West Philadelphia. He was found on the third floor of the home and taken into custody without incident.

Officials recovered a .40 caliber Glock 22 pistol with a fully loaded extended magazine. Vanore described the weapon as a "fully automatic machine gun" after discovering it had a Glock switch and laser sights.

After further examination, officials say the gun recovered matched the bullet cases found at the crime scene.

U.S. Marshals help Philly Police arrest 18-year-old Anhile Buggs in West Philadelphia Saturday, March 9.

Buggs and Tucker were both charged with attempted murder, firearms violations, and related charges.

They each have eight cases to account for the eight victims shot during the incident.

"The arrest of Anhile Buggs is another example of the Marshals Service’s unwavering commitment to Commissioner Kevin Bethel and the Philadelphia Police Department in our relentless pursuit of all who purposefully and violently do harm to our communities," said Eric Gartner, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Surveillance video of the shooting incident captures four suspects in the stolen vehicle used to get away.

Police say the search for the last two suspects is underway.

Investigators say seven teenage boys and a teen girl were struck by gunfire while waiting to board a SEPTA bus near the 7300 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

Surveillance footage shows three masked shooters dressed in dark clothes exiting a car before police say they brazenly fired around 30 shots towards a group of teens between the ages of 15-17.

Seven victims were taken to local hospitals and placed in stable condition. A 16-year-old who police say was shot nine times in the chest was listed in critical condition, but officials said he is now talking as of the latest update Monday.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will attend the press conference that will be available to stream on FOX29.com and the FOX Local app.

"Things are starting to come together," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters during an update last week.

Investigators previously found a blue Hyundai Elantra they believe was used in the mass shooting abandoned in a dark alley in Philadelphia's Olney section.