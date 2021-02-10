Philadelphia officer charged with DUI in crash, suspended with intent to dismiss

article

A Philadelphia police officer who has been charged with driving under the influence in an off-duty crash that injured two people has been suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss.

Gregory Campbell, 27, has been charged with driving under the influence, aggravated assault while driving under the influence, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and other related charges.

The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. Saturday when police say Campbell lost control of his silver Dodge Dart while traveling northbound on Caroline Road, crossing Comly Road.

Campbell's vehicle went airborne and struck a home on the 2800 block of Comly Road. The vehicle continued through a front wall of the property and struck two people inside, police say.

A 53-year-old woman was trapped and the vehicle and was unconscious when first responders arrived. She was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

A second person, a 45-year-old man, sustained injuries to the right side of his body as well as his back.

Advertisement

The couple also had two dogs that were struck when Campbell's vehicle broke through the wall. One of the dogs has since died, according to police.

Campbell was treated for a cut to his head.

In the days following the crash, police stated they believed Campbell was at several bars Saturday, including the Fraternal Order of Police lounge, prior to the crash. The scene of the crash was a short distance away from the FOP lounge.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw had suspended Campbell for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days.

___

RELATED:

'Appalling': Off-duty Philadelphia Police officer charged with DUI in crash that injured 2

Police: Off-duty Philadelphia officer believed to have been at FOP lounge prior to crash that injured 2

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter