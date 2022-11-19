Philadelphia officer injured after patrol car struck in Bustleton intersection
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer is in the hospital after a two-car crash in the city's Bustleton section Friday night.
Police say the officer was driving through a green light at the intersection of Red Lion Road and Northeast Boulevard when his patrol car was struck around 9 p.m.
The officer was transported to a local hospital and placed in stable condition after suffering a laceration to the head and hip pain.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Both cars sustained damage, however the patrol car required a tow because it would not start.
No charges have been announced in connection to the crash.