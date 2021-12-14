Philadelphia Police Commissioner Outlaw not picked for NYPD job, report says

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will not be heading to New York City, according to the New York Post.

New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams has chosen Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell to become New York City’s first female Police Commissioner, according to the report.

The rumors of Outlaw's possible departure for New York began in early December. This is not her first time attempting to placate naysayers regarding her position within the city leadership, as rumors she was set to leave for California cropped up in May of 2020.

Outlaw was appointed Police Commissioner in January 2020.

New York's announcement, according to the report, leaves Commissioner Outlaw in her post in Philadelphia, for the foreseeable future.

