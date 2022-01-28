Philadelphia police investigating 2 deadly shootings overnight
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred in different parts of the city late Thursday night and Friday morning.
The first incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the unit block of South 56th Street in West Philadelphia.
Officers responded to the scene and found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by responding medics, but succumbed to his injured a short time later.
Just before 1 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a 911 call at Roxborough Hospital reporting that a shooting victim had arrived in a private vehicle.
Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and back. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Detectives say they were not able to locate a scene in that shooting.
No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made in either incident.
