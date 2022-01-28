Philadelphia police investigating 2 deadly shootings overnight

article

Philadelphia police are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred in different parts of the city late Thursday night and Friday morning.

The first incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the unit block of South 56th Street in West Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by responding medics, but succumbed to his injured a short time later.

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a 911 call at Roxborough Hospital reporting that a shooting victim had arrived in a private vehicle.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and back. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives say they were not able to locate a scene in that shooting.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made in either incident.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter