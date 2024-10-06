Philadelphia police officer injured after crash in Hunting Park

A crash involving a Philadelphia police officer over the weekend is under investigation.

Police say the officer was responding to a call when he collided with another car on the 700 block of West Luzerne Street.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the city's Hunting Park section.

The officer is expected to be OK, but there has been no word about the other driver.

Police have yet to release any further details regarding the crash.