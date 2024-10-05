Police officer rescues man from burning vehicle on Delaware County highway

The victim of a terrifying crash is safe thanks to the quick-thinking actions of a veteran police officer.

Sgt. Patrick McKenna responded to the intersection of State Road and Collins Drive in Springfield to find a vehicle crashed against a traffic pole Friday morning.

The driver was unconscious as smoke from the engine quickly ignited into a fire.

McKenna was able to pull the driver from the vehicle just moments before flames engulfed the entire vehicle, according to police.

The 43-year-old driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries to his legs after being treated at the scene.

The road was shut down to traffic as crews extinguished the vehicle fire and cleared the scene.

Police have yet to release what caused the crash as they continue to investigate.

McKenna is a 24-year veteran of the Spingfield Police Department and was promoted to sergeant in 2016.