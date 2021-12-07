3 shot after argument inside Holmesburg bar, police say

Philadelphia police say a gunman opened fire inside a bar in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood.

Crime scene tape and cop cars outside a neighborhood bar. Ralph's at the corner of Torresdale and Bleigh where someone opened fire hitting three people inside.

"Something like this never happens here," said a woman who doesn’t want to be identified.

She was celebrating her 53rd birthday Tuesday night. The woman says she was in the bathroom when things took a turn for the worst.

"I just heard people talking and then it got louder. Then it escalated and it didn't escalate in a happy, funny way like when you get drunk and you're laughing ha-ha. It escalated like in an argumentative way," she said. Then she heard what she thought was a bartender banging on the counter to calm everyone down but when she came out it was something worse.

"Everyone was gone, and chairs knocked down. I saw my coat on the ground because the chair was knocked down and I saw some blood on the floor," she said.

Police say it happened around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday with about 15 to 20 people inside. A man fired from the front of the bar at a group of men at the opposite end.

"Young man in the bar begins to argue with some females. Some men join in and that argument goes back and forth with people trying to calm the young man down. At some point, he pulls a gun out and begins to fire," said Captain John Walker.

Police say a man was shot in the leg. Another man was shot in the shoulder and suffered a graze wound to his face. A third man was shot in the leg and walked from the scene to his house where police found him. All are in their thirties. The suspect remained in the bar for a bit then left. He has since turned himself in.

"You should never bring a gun to a bar because when you're drinking because you're obviously not of sound mind," said Captain Walker.

___

