Philadelphia police searching for missing 6-year-old last seen with father two-weeks-ago

Police are searching for a missing 6-year-old who was last seen with his father two weeks ago.

Naseer Humphrey, who lives with his mother on the 1300 block of 71st Street, was last seen with his father, 40-year-old Abdul Humphrey.

The two were spotted leaving Philadelphia police's 35th district headquarters on February 11 around 6 p.m, according to police.

Authorities say a custody order required Abdul to return Naseer to his mother on February 13, but that did not happen.

According to police, neither Abdul or Naseer have been located.

Naseer is 4-feet tall and 73 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with fur on the hood, blue sweatpants and black New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child and his father is urged to call police at 215-686-3353.

