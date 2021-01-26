Philadelphia police seek assistance locating 64-year-old endangered, missing man

article

Police in Kensington are asking the public’s assistance in locating an endangered, missing man.

Officials say 64-year-old Larry Wimberly was last seen Thursday, January 21, around 11 a.m., on the 1500 block of Sergeant Street, in Kensington.

Wimberly is described as 5’5" and weighing about 270 pounds. He has a heavy build, brown eyes, with black and grey hair. Wimberly was last seen wearing a zippered, blue, hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and a Los Angeles Lakers cap.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wimberly is urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.

