Police: Woman shot twice in the head sitting inside car in North Philadelphia double shooting

A double shooting in North Philadelphia has reportedly left a woman in extremely critical condition and a man injured.

Police say the 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car on the 2100 block of North Darien Street when she was shot twice in the head around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

She was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she is said to be in extremely critical condition.

A man who was standing next the woman's car was also reportedly shot. The 28-year-old suffered a shot to the ear and another to the arm, according to police. He is said to be in stable condition.

Police say both victims were shot by a woman in her 20s.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway.