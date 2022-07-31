Police: Woman shot twice in the head sitting inside car in North Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in North Philadelphia has reportedly left a woman in extremely critical condition and a man injured.
Police say the 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car on the 2100 block of North Darien Street when she was shot twice in the head around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
She was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she is said to be in extremely critical condition.
A man who was standing next the woman's car was also reportedly shot. The 28-year-old suffered a shot to the ear and another to the arm, according to police. He is said to be in stable condition.
Police say both victims were shot by a woman in her 20s.
No arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway.