Philadelphia police staff inspector charged in incident with protester surrenders

Hundreds gathered in a show of support for a Philadelphia police inspector who has been formally charged with aggravated assault.

Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr. arrived at the Fraternal Order of Police headquarters to be formally charged in Northeast Philadelphia early Monday.

District Attorney Larry Krasner cited viral cellphone video when initially announcing reckless endangerment and possession of an instrument of crime charges on Friday

Footage captured Bologna using a baton to hit a Temple University student in the head during peaceful protests advocating for the end of police brutality.

The new charges brought against Bologna include the felony aggravated assault charge.

Depending on the degree of the felony charge, if convicted Bologna could be facing anywhere up to 10 or 20 years in prison as well as fines up to $25,00.

Bologna is expected to turn himself into authorities later Monday.

A lawyer for the student told FOX 29 that his client required ten sutures to close the wound that he reportedly received during the incident with Bologna.

In response to a Change.org petition demanding that Temple University revoke its ties to the Philadelphia Police Department after the incident, the school released a statement declaring that it would not do so.

The petition, titled "Demand Justice from Temple University #DefundthePolice", denounces the use of force by the Philadelphia Police Department and advocates for better use of funding.

In part, the petition reads:

"Temple University claims that "racism within our community is not tolerated," but they are willing to fund the very institution that suppresses the message of #BlackLivesMatter in our city. It is well known that Temple has been actively gentrifying North Philadelphia for decades, and has expanded its police surveillance beyond campus through its ties with Philadelphia Police."

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw recently addressed the actions captured on camera of Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr. swinging his baton at protesters on June 1 is the subject of an Internal Affairs investigation.

Bologna, a commander in the patrol bureau, is also seen in video moving aggressively toward FOX 29 reporter Chris O’Connell on Sunday. Outlaw says Bologna has been removed from his assignment at this time.

