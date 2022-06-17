Philadelphia pools: City announces list of locations, opening dates for summer

Officials with the City of Philadelphia say 80% of pools in the city will be open this summer.

Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell joined Good Day Philadelphia from the Samuel Recreation Center in Port Richmond for the special announcement.

The pools will begin opening between June 21 and July 15, according to the parks and recreation department.

The openings come amid a national lifeguard shortage that is leading to a number of older adults joining the workforce to patrol city pools.

The following pools will be opening starting next week.

Tuesday, June 21

Fishtown Recreation Center

Mill Creek Playground

Samuel Recreation Center

Wednesday, June 22

Barry Playground

Lawncrest Recreation Center

Penrose Playground

Thursday, June 23

Kelly Pool

Vogt Playground

Pleasant Playground

Friday, June 24

Murphy Recreation Center

Mitchell Playground

Simpson Recreation Center

Monday, June 27

Bridesburg Recreation Center

Athletic Recreation Center

Ford Recreation Center

Tuesday, June 28

Awbury Playground

Jacobs Playground

Wednesday, June 29

Jardel Recreation Center

Marian Anderson Recreation Center

Max Myers Playground

Thursday, June 30

Hancock Playground

Kendrick Recreation Center

Friday, July 1

Fox Chase Recreation Center

Saturday, July 2

American Legion Playground

Cione Playground

Mander Playground

Week of July 4

Hillside Recreation Center

Christy Recreation Center

J Finnegan Playground

Northern Liberties Recreation Center

Cherashore Playground

CB Moore Recreation Center

McVeigh Recreation Center

Cobbs Creek Recreation Center

Lackman Playground

Stinger Square

O’Connor Pool

Sacks Playground

39th & Olive Playground

Lonnie Young Recreation Center

Houseman Playground

Feltonville Recreation Center

Shepard Recreation Center

Piccoli Playground

Francisville Recreation Center

Scanlon Recreation Center

Week of July 11

Hunting Park Recreation Center

Waterloo Playground

Tustin Recreation Center

FJ Meyers Recreation Center

To find the pool nearest you, click here.