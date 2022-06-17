Philadelphia pools: City announces list of locations, opening dates for summer
PHILADELPHIA - Officials with the City of Philadelphia say 80% of pools in the city will be open this summer.
Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell joined Good Day Philadelphia from the Samuel Recreation Center in Port Richmond for the special announcement.
RELATED HEADLINES
- Lifeguard shortage could shutter a third of US public pools this summer
- Lifeguard shortage: Philadelphia in need of 150 lifeguards before city pools open
- Philadelphia needs lifeguards for summer pool months
The pools will begin opening between June 21 and July 15, according to the parks and recreation department.
The openings come amid a national lifeguard shortage that is leading to a number of older adults joining the workforce to patrol city pools.
The following pools will be opening starting next week.
Tuesday, June 21
- Fishtown Recreation Center
- Mill Creek Playground
- Samuel Recreation Center
Wednesday, June 22
- Barry Playground
- Lawncrest Recreation Center
- Penrose Playground
Thursday, June 23
- Kelly Pool
- Vogt Playground
- Pleasant Playground
Friday, June 24
- Murphy Recreation Center
- Mitchell Playground
- Simpson Recreation Center
Monday, June 27
- Bridesburg Recreation Center
- Athletic Recreation Center
- Ford Recreation Center
Tuesday, June 28
- Awbury Playground
- Jacobs Playground
Wednesday, June 29
- Jardel Recreation Center
- Marian Anderson Recreation Center
- Max Myers Playground
Thursday, June 30
- Hancock Playground
- Kendrick Recreation Center
Friday, July 1
- Fox Chase Recreation Center
Saturday, July 2
- American Legion Playground
- Cione Playground
- Mander Playground
Week of July 4
- Hillside Recreation Center
- Christy Recreation Center
- J Finnegan Playground
- Northern Liberties Recreation Center
- Cherashore Playground
- CB Moore Recreation Center
- McVeigh Recreation Center
- Cobbs Creek Recreation Center
- Lackman Playground
- Stinger Square
- O’Connor Pool
- Sacks Playground
- 39th & Olive Playground
- Lonnie Young Recreation Center
- Houseman Playground
- Feltonville Recreation Center
- Shepard Recreation Center
- Piccoli Playground
- Francisville Recreation Center
- Scanlon Recreation Center
Week of July 11
- Hunting Park Recreation Center
- Waterloo Playground
- Tustin Recreation Center
- FJ Meyers Recreation Center
To find the pool nearest you, click here.