Philadelphia pools: City announces list of locations, opening dates for summer

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia announces which city pools will be open for 2022 summer season

Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell joins FOX 29 to discuss which pools will be open in Philadelphia this summer.

PHILADELPHIA - Officials with the City of Philadelphia say 80% of pools in the city will be open this summer. 

Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell joined Good Day Philadelphia from the Samuel Recreation Center in Port Richmond for the special announcement. 

The pools will begin opening between June 21 and July 15, according to the parks and recreation department. 

The openings come amid a national lifeguard shortage that is leading to a number of older adults joining the workforce to patrol city pools. 

The following pools will be opening starting next week. 

Tuesday, June 21  

  • Fishtown Recreation Center 
  • Mill Creek Playground
  • Samuel Recreation Center  

Wednesday, June 22  

  • Barry Playground  
  • Lawncrest Recreation Center 
  • Penrose Playground

Thursday, June 23 

  • Kelly Pool  
  • Vogt Playground
  • Pleasant Playground  

Friday, June 24 

  • Murphy Recreation Center  
  • Mitchell Playground  
  • Simpson Recreation Center  

 Monday, June 27

  • Bridesburg Recreation Center  
  • Athletic Recreation Center  
  • Ford Recreation Center  

 Tuesday, June 28 

  • Awbury Playground  
  • Jacobs Playground  

 Wednesday, June 29 

  • Jardel Recreation Center  
  • Marian Anderson Recreation Center  
  • Max Myers Playground  

 Thursday, June 30

  • Hancock Playground  
  • Kendrick Recreation Center  

 Friday, July 1 

  • Fox Chase Recreation Center

 Saturday, July 2 

  • American Legion Playground
  • Cione Playground  
  • Mander Playground 

Week of July 4 

  • Hillside Recreation Center
  • Christy Recreation Center
  • J Finnegan Playground
  • Northern Liberties Recreation Center 
  • Cherashore Playground
  • CB Moore Recreation Center
  • McVeigh Recreation Center
  • Cobbs Creek Recreation Center 
  • Lackman Playground
  • Stinger Square 
  • O’Connor Pool
  • Sacks Playground
  • 39th & Olive Playground
  • Lonnie Young Recreation Center
  • Houseman Playground
  • Feltonville Recreation Center
  • Shepard Recreation Center
  • Piccoli Playground
  • Francisville Recreation Center 
  • Scanlon Recreation Center  

Week of July 11

  • Hunting Park Recreation Center
  • Waterloo Playground
  • Tustin Recreation Center 
  • FJ Meyers Recreation Center 

To find the pool nearest you, click here