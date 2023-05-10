Philadelphia receives its 20th bus of asylum seekers since last November

article

A migrant bus carrying more than two dozen asylum seekers from the Texas boarder arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, making it the 20th the city has received since November.

A spokesperson for the City of Philadelphia said the bus with 31 aboard - all from Venezuela - arrived at 30th Street Station in University City. To date, Philadelphia has received 900 asylum seekers and added capacity to welcome more migrants.

Two dozen of the migrants were taken to the City of Philadelphia's welcoming facility on E. Luzerne Street. The Office of Emergency Management and the city's non-profit partners provided services to the migrants, including, health screenings, shelter, food and water, and legal and social services.

"Philadelphia welcomed and successfully assisted hundreds of asylum seekers since the start of this operation last year, and we plan to continue to do so as needed following the end of use of Title 42," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

The city claims Title 42 has been "used as a tool to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants to their home countries and deter immigration."

"As Philadelphians and as citizens of this country, it is our obligation to ensure that all people have the opportunity to seek a safer and more hopeful life in America," Mayor Kenney said. "I am proud to have our city be a part of their stories and a place of refuge for families and children."

Philadelphia says it has no information about additional buses destined for Philadelphia from Texas.