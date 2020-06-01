Philadelphia renews mandated city-wide 6 p.m. curfew Monday night

Philadelphia officials have again implemented a mandatory city-wide curfew resuming at 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m Tuesday.

During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance, officials stated.

Violent unrest continued overnight Sunday into early Monday with crowds looting numerous buildings and creating unprecedent havoc in the Philadelphia area.

The aftermath was so devastating that in an effort to expedite the clean-up, city officials temporarily shut down the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and all of the streets in Center City. The bridge reopened Monday once officials were satisfied with the clean-up process.

“The peaceful protests earlier were touching showings of our collective grief. The anger being displayed now cannot continue. Please have respect and dignity for each other and return home,” The mayor tweeted Saturday night.

