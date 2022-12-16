Philadelphia officials announce arrival of 8th and 9th busload of asylum seekers from Texas

article

The City of Philadelphia announced the arrival of an eighth and ninth bus of asylum seekers in the city this week.

According to city officials, 20 people arrived Monday, December 12, on a bus from Texas to 30th Street Station. Of those 20, 14 were taken to the welcoming facility on East Luzerne Street.

Additionally, 84 asylum seekers arrived on a bus from Texas Friday. Of those 84, 60 were received at the welcoming center on East Luzerne.

RELATED COVERAGE:

City officials say these people are seeking asylum here from Columbia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru.

The people were provided with health screenings, food and water, legal services, social services and on-site language interpreters, through non-profit partners working with the city.

Anyone wishing to monetarily contribute to the help of the newly arrived people can get information on how to do so, here. The city has also launched the Philadelphia Welcoming Fund for residents who want an opportunity to contribute to local efforts helping immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

City officials said they have no information from the state of Texas whether other buses will arrive in the city.