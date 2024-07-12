Philadelphia shootings leave 1 dead, 8 hurt in span of 8 hours

Another violent night in Philadelphia left one man dead and several others injured, including a toddler.

The violence began around 8:41 p.m. Thursday night when a triple shooting in North Philadelphia left a toddler and two teenagers injured.

It happened on the 1300 block of North 11th Street. A two-year-old boy was shot twice in the left leg. A 15-year-old girl was also shot in the leg, and a 17-year-old boy was shot once in each ankle.

All three of the victims were placed in stable condition.

At least 30 shell casings were found at the scene, and police say surveillance video of the incident showed a suspect getting out of a white SUV and opening fire.

Man, 26, shot and killed in West Philadelphia

Police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia that left a man dead early Friday morning.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. on the 5500 block of Sansom Street.

Officers responded for reports of a person with a gun and found a26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Responding paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene a short time later.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.

Man critical after he was shot in neck in Kensington

A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Kensington.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.

Police say officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Officers rushed him to Tempe University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

There was no weapon recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Frankford shooting leaves man, 33, in critical condition

Shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, police say a 33-year-old man was shot in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call for a person with a gun and found the victim, a 33-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Police transported him to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

2 stable after shooting in Port Richmond

Just after midnight, police responded to the scene of a double shooting on the 2300 block of East Ann Street.

They found a 33-year-old woman had been shot in her left forearm and a 24-year-old man had been shot in the buttocks. Both here taken to Temple University Hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Police recovered nine spent shell casings from a 9mm at the scene. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made.

Oxford Circle shooting sends man to hospital

Philadelphia police responded to reports of a person with a gun on the 6000 block of Frontenac Street in Oxford Circle around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Responding officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was taken to Albert Eistein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered and no arrest was made.

The investigation is ongoing.