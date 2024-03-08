Philadelphia shootings: Violent week leaves 3 dead, 10 students injured

Philadelphia police have released new video showing the moments leading up to a deadly shooting on a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia, as two men get into a physical argument before shots are fired Tuesday.

It’s one of several violent incidents under investigation on or near SEPTA stations just this week and the violent incidents left three people dead, including an Imhotep Charter student, while 10 high school students have been injured.

SUNDAY

Beginning Sunday, in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood, where just after 11:30 p.m., 27-year-old Sawee Kofa was shot after getting into an argument with someone on a SEPTA bus.

Transit police say two men were getting off SEPTA’s Route 59 bus when one of the men opened fire. Kofa died at the scene.

MONDAY

Monday, in Ogontz, three Imhotep students and two women were shot at a SEPTA bus stop. One of the women, 71-years-old, was shot in the head, but is expected to survive. One of the students, 17-year-old Dayeman Taylor, was killed.

His funeral was Friday morning.

TUESDAY

Tuesday night, in South Philly, in the third shooting of the week, an argument led to a fatal shooting. New video released shows the argument on a bus near Broad and Snyder. Investigators say 37-year-old Carmelo Drayton was shot and killed on the bus. Police say the shooter ran off the bus and is still on the loose.

WEDNESDAY

The violent rash of shootings ended Wednesday, with the shooting at a SEPTA bus stop on Rising Sun and Cottman avenues in the Northeast.

Eight students from nearby Northeast High School were shot while boarding the bus. Three gunmen are seen opening fire in dramatic surveillance obtained by FOX 29. Police say at least 30 shots were fired within seconds.

Police sources say a car matching the description of a dark blue Hyundai was recovered in Olney.

It is not clear if the Ogontz and Northeast shootings are related.

Police say the ages of the victims range from 15 to 17-years-old. One 16-year-old was shot nine times. That victim is in critical condition.

