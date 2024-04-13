Philadelphia stabbings: Woman arrested in stabbings that injured woman, baby: sources

A 1-year-old baby boy and a 24-year-old woman were hospitalized after they were stabbed separately on Center City streets and sources tell FOX 29 the female suspect is in custody.

The stabbings happened Saturday, officials said, with the second one unfolding on the 300 block of South 18th Street, right around noon.

While walking with a mother and father, one-year-old twins were in a stroller and a woman rushed up to them and attempted to stab both children, but could only reach one baby.

The husband then gave chase after the suspect, authorities said, at which point she dropped a black bag she was carrying.

Medics rushed the boy to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He was listed as stable.

Earlier Saturday morning, about 8:30, a 24-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest and finger on the 1300 block of Chancellor Street, also in Center City.

Officials said a woman rushed up to the victim and stabbed her.

The female suspect was seen in surveillance video carrying a blue bag at that scene.

Medics took the victim to Jefferson University Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. She is expected to recover.

Authorities say the female suspect is someone wanted out of New York City. She was taken into custody by Philadelphia police Saturday evening, sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

No further details were available.

