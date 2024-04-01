Philadelphia street cleaning: Schedule, neighborhoods and parking fines
article
PHILADELPHIA - It's officially spring-cleaning season in Philadelphia!
The city's street sweeping program kicks off yet again on Monday, running all the way through November 1.
Cleaners will hit the streets once a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, depending on your street.
And it's not just Center City - the cleanings will take place in several different neighborhoods.
So, start checking those "no parking" signs to avoid any potential fines!
You'll get a 30-day warning period before tickets are issued.
For the full schedule and parking enforcement rules, check out the City of Philadelphia website.