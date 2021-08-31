Philadelphia teachers union 'on the brink' of strike vote

article

On the same day Philadelphia students returned to their classrooms, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) is on the brink of a strike vote amid ongoing contract negotiations, according to a message sent to union members on Tuesday.

In a message to union members obtained by FOX 29, the union says they will continue negotiating and discuss next steps with their rank and file Tuesday evening. In the message to 13,000 members, PFT President Jerry Jordan that the Philadelphia School district can avoid a strike if they quote "get serious, and now."

Jordan goes on to say, "we will be discussing our next steps with you this evening."

PFT agreed to a one-year contract extension last October that included a 2% pay increase for teachers.

PFT President Jerry Jordan will be hosting a virtual press conference Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m.

FOX 29 reached out to the Philadelphia School District and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's office for reaction. We will update this story when it comes in.

