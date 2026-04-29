Philadelphia unveils FIFA World Cup 2026 volunteer uniforms ahead of tournament

The Brief Philadelphia Soccer 2026 has unveiled the uniforms local FIFA World Cup volunteers will wear during the tournament. Organizers say about 3,000 volunteers will help fans across the city, from the stadium to transit stops and tourist sites. The first volunteers are expected to start appearing around Philadelphia in early June.



With just over 42 days until the FIFA World Cup, Philadelphia organizers have revealed what the city’s volunteers will be wearing when fans begin arriving next summer.

What we know:

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 showed off the official volunteer uniform during their live appearance on Good Day Philadelphia, with volunteer lead Alison Grove explaining that the outfit is a full 10-piece Adidas set.

The uniform includes multiple items volunteers can mix and match depending on weather and assignment, including shirts, pants, shorts, socks, shoes, outerwear and a bag that can be worn crossbody or around the waist.

Grove said the bright lime green shirts were designed to help visitors quickly spot volunteers in crowds.

"These volunteers are the heartbeat of the World Cup," she said.

What volunteers will do

Organizers say about 3,000 volunteers will help direct residents, visitors and fans as they move around Philadelphia during the tournament.

They are expected to work at the stadium, the airport, fan festival sites, transit stops and major tourist destinations across the city.

Grove said volunteers will be trained to help answer questions and guide visitors to places like Rittenhouse Square, Love Park and other high-traffic locations.

Why the uniforms matter

The uniforms are meant to make volunteers easily identifiable while they assist thousands of visitors coming into the city for the tournament.

Grove said the gear is exclusive to volunteers and will not be sold to the public.

Volunteers shown during the segment said the new uniforms are an upgrade from those used during last year’s Club World Cup, with organizers highlighting the head-to-toe look and branded details throughout.

When volunteers will start appearing

Grove said Philadelphians will likely begin seeing volunteers out in the city during the first week of June.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 held a "green carpet" fashion show at the Fashion District, where more volunteers modeled different versions of the uniform and showed how the pieces could be worn.

What's next:

As Philadelphia prepares to host World Cup events, organizers say volunteers will play a major role in helping visitors navigate the city and represent Philadelphia on the global stage.

We are on top of all things World Cup at FOX 29. You can check our FIFA World Cup tag daily to see the latest stories ahead of the world's biggest tournament.