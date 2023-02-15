Philadelphia veterinarians see alarming rise of canine flu

Veterinarians are sound the alarm over a highly contagious virus going around Philadelphia.

They’re noticing an unusual trend of canine influenza, or dog flu.

Cases have been on the rise since January.

The symptoms are typically mild, while the vast majority of dogs will have a mild fever or a cough.

There are some cases where pets have become extremely ill.

The good things is most dogs who get sick with the flu will be able to recover on their own. Dog moms and dads should monitor their pet’s symptoms.

"Most dogs that contract the flu, about 80 percent, will get symptoms of it, from mild, to moderate, to severe. The good news is right now we’re only seeing about 10 percent death with these guys and that’s in the most severe cases. So, if you’re worried at all, if they’re seeing any kind of symptoms, contact your vet. We’ll make sure they, hopefully, don’t get to that severe range," veterinarian Amber Karwacki said.

Experts say while they have seen the virus jump from dog to cat in small numbers, they have not seen it spread from dog to humans.

Vets say you should get your dog vaccinated so they’re better protected.