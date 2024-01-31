Philadelphia weather: How much snow can be expected for the rest of winter?

As winter progresses into February, what weather conditions can we expect from the rest of the season? The FOX 29 Weather Authority has reached some forecasts about the way the rest of the season may progress.

We are about to see the end of what seems to be endless cloudy days, entering into a more pleasant pattern under sunny skies and above average temperatures, as February begins.

HIGHLIGHTING JANUARY

As a recap for January, we saw temperatures above average for the month. And, leading into the month, we were in the over-700-day snow drought, where we couldn’t buy a snowflake. However, in one cold week, we saw two storm systems, bringing us eight inches of snow for January and putting an end to the snow drought.

However, there isn't a lot of snow coverage across the United States currently, certainly not in the way a "typical" winter would see.

TRICKY FEBRUARY

The FOX 29 Weather Team states February is tricky. As we slide into the month, the first half should see above average temps, but later in the month, temperatures will drop back to below average. Ocean temperatures are lower, highlighting the possibility of a more active weather pattern by the middle of the month.

Patterns over time suggest cold polar air could move toward the region by Valentine's Day, and with that, greater chances for measurable snowfall. The moisture and the temps have to come together at the same time and the possibility is there for the middle of February.

MARCH WILDCARDS

Forecasting in March is more difficult than most months, as the sun angle changes radically, ushering in spring. However, some of the biggest snowfalls in the region have taken place in March. For instance, the area was blanketed twice with late-season snowfalls in 2018, once on March 7th and again on the 21st, the day after the first day of spring.

Five inches of snow fell March 7th, 2018.

Snow falling March 21, 2018.

March's wildcards are El Niño, the sun's angle and the small window of cold that exists for the remainder of winter as the sun angle makes the change to longer and warmer days.

FUTURE SNOW TOTALS

In terms of precipitation, the odds for a mid to late season snowfall are good. The weather team believes the possibility of two more inconvenient snowfalls – in the inch to 2-inch range – is good, along with two more 3-inch or higher, plowable events. The opportunity for a blizzard type event does not appear good, according to the weather team, but it is believed the region could see an additional 10 to 16 inches before spring takes hold.

It is very possible winter could go out like a lion. It only takes one episode with just the right weather ingredients to come together for a decent storm, so snow lovers, don’t give up hope, yet.