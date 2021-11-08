Philadelphia weekend violence mounts as crimes against women trend upwards

It was another violent weekend in Philadelphia with a trend of violence against women continuing to emerge.

What began as a troubling trend in the spring has become a staggering statistic as the year continues on.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that there has been 150% increase in violent crime against women from 24 to 60.

In one of the most recent crimes against women, a woman was fatally shot in the head in Kensington on Sunday.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she later died.

Earlier Sunday, in Bala Cynwyd, a woman was also violently slain in a murder-suicide outside of a Target. A motive for this deadly shooting has not been revealed.

Part of the reason why crime is trending upwards is that stray gunfire and domestic violence are on the rise. According to police statistics, domestic violence has seen a 300% increase.

During a press conference Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner addressed the ongoing violence problem. There has been 471 homicides year-to-date which is up from 12% increase.

"It is unacceptable," DA Krasner stated as he explained the recent crime trends.

The CARES unit responded to nine different families in the last week to help provide support and resources, according to Krasner.

"There is a jail cell waiting for you and this office will not hesitate putting you there," Krasner said, emphasizing that anyone who commits a gun crime will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

