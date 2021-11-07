Woman, 28, fatally shot in the head in Kensington, police say

article

A woman died after she was shot multiple times in the head Sunday night in Kensington, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 800 block of East Willard Street just after 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 28-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

Officers drove the woman to Temple University Hospital where she died shortly after her arrival.

She was later identified as Shamecca Franklin.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

