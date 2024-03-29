Phillies Opening Day: Probable line-ups, first pitch, and everything else you need to know

The Philadelphia Phillies will play game one of a 162 game marathon season Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park against division rival Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies start the 2024 campaign with high expectations after two deep playoff runs fell just short of a World Series championship each of the last two seasons.

The Phillies have brought back largely the same roster that propelled them to the doorstep of another World Series appearance last year, including re-signing starter Aaron Nola to a 7-year, $172M free agent contract.

Despite winning 90 games last season, the Phillies finished second to the 101-win Braves, who they later booted from the playoffs in the NLDS in four games. The Braves remain the Phillies' stiffest competition in the National League East, while some experts expect the New York Mets to make some noise.

Phillies likely starting line-up

Kyle Schwarber, DH Trea Turner, SS Bryce Harper, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B J.T. Realmuto, C Bryson Stott, 2B Nick Castellanos, RF Brandon Marsh, LF Johan Rojas, CF

Braves probable starting line-up

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF Ozzie Albies, 2B Austin Riley, 3B Matt Olson, 1B Marcell Ozuna, DH Michael Harris II, CF Sean Murphy, C Orlando Arcia, SS Jarred Kelenic, LF

First pitch and Opening Day ceremonies

First pitch is slated to happen at 3:05.

The Phillies are encouraging fans coming to Citizens Bank Park to be in their seats by 2:20 p.m. for Opening Day ceremonies.

Phillies players will be greeted by Mayor Cherelle Parker as they make their way onto the field from Ashburn Alley.

The Philadelphia Boys Choir and Chorale will perform "America the Beautiful" as military service members unfurl a large American flag on the field.

Public address announcer Dan Baker will introduce the Phillies and Braves rosters and coaches.

Kane Kalas, the son of late Phillies' broadcaster Harry Kalas, will sing the National Anthem with a military flyover from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by 4-year-old Zeke, a Delaware boy who lost his leg in a lawnmower accident last year, and his Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jeanne Franzone. The team has also teased a "special Phillies first pitch."

Opening Day forecast

Friday's forecast is near-perfect for an early season baseball game after rain washed away the Phillies-Braves scheduled season opener on Thursday.

Temperatures will be chilly, with highs only slated to reach the mid-50s by first pitch, and made to feel much cooler by gusty winds.

Bright sunshine, however, will persist throughout the game and give those watching at home the feel of a mid-season game.

New Phaces

The Phillies are largely bringing back the same roster that brought them to the doorstep of the World Series last season, but there are some new team members.

Whit Merrifield - The Phillies added Merrifield, 35, late in the offseason to a 1-year, $8M contract. Merrifield's versatility as both a second baseman and outfielder will help manager Rob Thompson keep the roster flexible. Merrifield played 145 games last season for the Royals and Blue Jays, and hit .272 with a .318 on-base percentage.

Spencer Turnbull - Turnbull was another late-add by the Phillies, who signed him to a 1-year, $4M contract in February. Turnbull, 31, pitched in just seven games last season in Detroit, where he spent the first 5 years of his career. His best season came in 2019 when he started 30 games for the Tigers and posted a 4.61 ERA. Turnbull, who missed the entire 2023 season with an injury, will likely pitch out of the Phillies bullpen.