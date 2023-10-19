Phillies Phever is at an all-time high for these businesses in New Jersey

A group of young ladies from Maple Shade, New Jersey were on a coffee run when they saw a pop-up shop outside of South Jersey Custom Screen off of Route 38. They had to make a pit stop.

"We’re like, ‘Oh my God. We need Phillies merch.’ Here we are… in pajamas…that’s real dedication right there," says, Krista Jacoby.

Phillies fans are grabbing gear like hot cakes ahead of Game 3 against the Diamondbacks.

This morning, we also caught people showing their pride on their plates at Westmont Bagel shop. A plain bagel mixed with food coloring is just as magical as this team.

Michele Elicic, of West Collingswood Heights, says, "They have come so far and they are trying so hard and doing great."

Westmont Bagel co-owner, Pat Leuzzi, says the Phillies bagels have become a post-season tradition. And now, they’ve taken it a step further with a sandwich special called the "Marsh Monster", of course, named after #16.

Leuzzi says, "It is scrapple, pork roll, bacon, eggs and pepper jack cheese. It’s as wild as he is and people love it!"

Dining in the back of the bagel shop, we found Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson who says the birds are pulling for the Phillies tonight and every night.

"We support the Phillies through Red October. They’re gonna make it to the end. We’ll be right there supporting them because we know they support us, as well," says McPhearson.

We saw many people out and about sporting their Phillies gear today, but, if you’re in need:

The South Jersey Custom Screen pop-up shop is located at 481 NJ-38 in Maple Shade, NJ. The tent opens every day at 10 am (except Sunday). T-shirts start at $15.