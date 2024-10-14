Expand / Collapse search

Dombrowski, Thomson to discuss Phillies' playoff flop in end of season press conference

Updated  October 14, 2024 11:46am EDT
Phillies fans feeling 'Sad October' after Phillies elimination

The Phillies season came to an end with a loss to the Mets in Game 4 of the NLDS.

PHILADELPHIA - Dave Dombrowski and Rob Thomson will address the media Tuesday for the first time since the Phillies were eliminated in the Division Series by the New York Mets.

The postmortem press conference will take place at 11 a.m. and will be available to stream on FOX29.com and the FOX Local app. 

Dombrowski, now in his fourth year as the Phillies top executive, is expected to speak before Thomson about ways the team will look to improve this winter.

The Phillies will retain most of the same roster from last season, but the bullpen could lose key relievers Carlos Estavez, Jeff Hoffman and Spencer Turnbull. 

Thomson, meanwhile, has a year remaining on his current contract, but diminishing playoff outcomes has all but silenced any chatter of an extension.

The players seem to love the manager nicknamed Topper but it might just be World Series-or-else as he enters his fourth season.

The Phillies' $246M roster is hampered by some large contracts that make the team less malleable in free agency, meaning they could turn to the trade market.

Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh – two-thirds of the Phillies' ‘Daycare’ – have been floated as possible trade bait, even after lackluster postseason performances. 