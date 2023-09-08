Philadelphia police officer surrenders to face charges in deadly traffic stop shooting of Eddie Irizarry

A Philadelphia police officer who was involved in a deadly shooting during a traffic stop late last month has turned himself in to authorities.

Officer Mark Dial, a five-year veteran of the force, is expected to face criminal charges in connection with the incident that claimed the life of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

"The decision to charge Officer Dial with murder is appalling," Defense Attorney Brian J. McMonagle told reports after escorting Dial into Philadelphia Police headquarters Friday morning.

McMonagle went on to say that Irizarry made an illegal turn, sped off, then tried to hide and evade police before disregarding commands and pointing a weapon at the officer.

The defense attorney claims that bodycam footage will prove that Officer Dial heard the word "gun" during the incident.

"He saw an individual pointing what he thought was a gun right in his face, fearing that he was going to be the next police office killed on the streets of Philadelphia, he fired," Perry said.

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner is expected to release the body-worn camera video in a press conference Friday morning at 11:30 am that you can watch on FOX29.com

Late last month, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced that Dial had been suspended with intent to dismiss after 30 days due to ‘administrative violations’ connected to the shooting investigation. Those violations include refusal to properly obey proper order from a superior officer, and failure to participate in any departmental investigation, Outlaw said during a press conference.

Back on Aug. 14, police say Dial and another officer initiated a traffic stop on an erratic driver in the area of B and Erie Streets.

The driver, later identified as Irizarry, turned the wrong way down Willard Street before pulling over and coming to a stop.

Video released by the attorney representing Irizarry’s family showed the officers pull up alongside Irizarry’s vehicle and quickly exit with their guns drawn.

One of the officers, since identified as Dial, can be seen making his way over to the driver’s side door and firing into the vehicle where Irizarry was still seated.

Police have said that the second officer had attempted to open Irizarry’s passenger side door when he spotted a knife, then alerted Dial that Irizarry had a weapon.

According to the video, less than 10 seconds transpired between the time the officers stepped out of their vehicle and the fatal shots being fired.

Initial information provided by police claimed that Irizarry had gotten out of his vehicle with a knife and lunged at officers, ignoring commands to drop the weapon. By the following evening, the department changed their account of the shooting, stating that Irizarry was actually seated inside the vehicle when he was shot.

Two knives were later observed inside the vehicle, according to police, who towed the vehicle to a garage as evidence.

The video also shows the officers pulling Irizarry out of the car after the shooting and loading him into their patrol car to rush him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say both officers were equipped with body-worn cameras that were activated at the time of the shooting. The Irizarry family has since viewed that video, according to their attorney, and District Attorney Larry Krasner has said it would be released to the public in the coming weeks.

The Irizarry family, and their attorney Shaka Johnson, say Irizarry did not speak English and had battled with schizophrenia for many years.