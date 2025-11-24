Two men found guilty of murder in shooting of Philadelphia police sergeant at PHL airport

article

A jury has found two men guilty on multiple charges in the 2023 shooting death of Philadelphia Police Sgt. Richard Mendez at the city's airport. Yobranny Martinez Fernandez was convicted of first-degree murder, while Hendrick Pino Fernandez was convicted of second-degree murder.



A Philadelphia jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of two men charged in the killing of Philadelphia Police Sgt. Richard Mendez, who was fatally shot while trying to stop a car theft at Philadelphia International Airport in October 2023.

What we know:

Prosecutors said Yobrani Martinez Fernandez and Hendrick Pino Fernandez were part of a group stealing a Jeep in an airport parking garage when Sgt. Mendez and his partner, Officer Raul Ortiz, confronted them. Mendez was shot and killed, and Ortiz was injured before the suspects fled.

The two men were later arrested and charged with murder, robbery and related offenses. The trial, which began earlier this month, included testimony from police investigators and forensic experts who detailed the chaotic scene that night.

The trial and verdict

After days of deliberation, the jury found Yobranny Martinez Fernandez guilty of first-degree murder of Sgt. Mendez, as well as multiple related charges, including second- and third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and firearm offenses. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, with an additional 25 to 50 years.

He was acquitted of one count of assaulting a law enforcement officer involving Mendez’s partner, Officer Raul Ortiz, who survived the shooting.

Hendrick Pino Fernandez was found guilty of second-degree murder in Sgt. Mendez’s death but not guilty of first-degree and third-degree murder on that count. He was also convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, theft and weapons offenses. He was sentences to life without the possibility of parole.

Both men were tried together in the high-profile case that began with a car theft in an airport garage that turned deadly.

Both convictions, first-degree murder for Jobranny Martinez Fernandez and second-degree murder for Hendrick Pino Fernandez, carry mandatory life sentences under Pennsylvania law.

The backstory

Mendez was shot and killed; Ortiz was wounded.

The shooting set off a massive manhunt and led to widespread tributes for Sgt. Mendez, a 22-year veteran of the department remembered for his dedication and leadership.

What's next:

Both defendants remain in custody and are awaiting sentencing. Sentencing dates have not yet been announced.

The case was prosecuted by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department.