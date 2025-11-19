Philly officer's murder trial: Deliberations to restart Thursday after jurors face medical emergency

The Brief Jobranny Martinez-Fernandez and Hendrick Peña-Fernandez are on trial for the murder of Philadelphia Police Sgt. Richard Mendez. Jurors faced a medical emergency Wednesday, leading to a replacement and a restart of deliberations tomorrow. The defendants are also linked to a car theft ring involving high-end vehicles.



A medical emergency with a juror caused a delay in the deliberations for the trial of two men accused of killing a Philadelphia police sergeant.

What we know:

Jurors deliberated for about an hour before a medical emergency required one juror to be replaced with an alternate.

The judge instructed the jury to discard today's discussions and start fresh tomorrow.

Jobranny Martinez-Fernandez and Hendrick Peña-Fernandez are on trial for the murder of Sgt. Richard Mendez.

Many officers showed support by attending the courtroom proceedings.

The backstory:

On Oct. 12, 2023, the prosecution stated that Martinez-Fernandez and Peña-Fernandez, along with Alexander Batista-Polanco and Jesús Madera-Durán, were attempting to steal a Jeep at the airport's Terminal D parking lot.

They were confronted by Sgt. Mendez and Officer Raul Ortiz. The men allegedly opened fire, killing Mendez and injuring Ortiz.

Police said Martinez-Fernandez took Mendez's gun before the group drove Madera-Durán, who was also shot, to the hospital where he later died.

The prosecution presented several witnesses, including police officers and experts, during the trial. Batista-Polanco also testified against the two defendants about what happened that night.

Connection to a car theft ring

Investigators later linked the defendants to a car theft ring that stole high-end cars and resold them in Camden County. Thirteen people were arrested in connection with this investigation, including Martinez-Fernandez, Peña-Fernandez, and Alexander Batista-Polanco, who previously pled guilty to lesser charges.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the jury's verdict will be, and if the sentencing will occur tomorrow if a verdict is reached.