Philly woman frustrated waiting for PPA to help pay for damaged vehicle

A Philadelphia woman says her car was damaged by a Philadelphia Parking Authority tow truck and is seeking help from them to pay for it, but, she says, she’s not getting answers from them.

"I’m waiting for them to pay me for my car. Or pay for my car fixtures. And, it’s almost a month, and I’m still waiting," Maria Rivas Jiminez stated.

Jiminez climbs into the dump truck she makes her living in. The single mom is getting by, but the last thing she needed was what a PPA tow truck driver did to her parked Jeep on Orthodox Street January 19th.

MORE HEADLINES:

"They had a car they were towing and they never…I guess they didn’t mount it up correctly? And they hit the pothole and all I heard was that bang. The car came off the tow truck and hit my Jeep," Jiminez explained.

She ran out of her house, as did the neighbors. Police were called, as was the PPA supervisor Jiminez says she spoke with.

"The supervisor was like, "Yeah, she was at fault, he was at fault. So, hopefully we’ll get that taken care of.’ And, it’s already almost a month and I’m still waiting," Jiminez remarked.

Maria’s Jeep is at a North Philadelphia garage and the damage is legitimate, anywhere from $3,800 to $4,500.

Parking Authority spokesperson Marty O’Rourke issued a statement, saying:

"The PPA found the claim to be valid and is in the process of reimbursing the individual."

Maria wishes they would pony up as quickly as they demand ticket payment.

"They like their accountability cash on the barrel head, don’t they," FOX 29’s Hank Flynn suggested.

"Absolutely," Maria answered. "They sure enough do. But, they can’t help us absolutely fast as they want us to help them."

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter