Teens facing charges for car theft, barricade in North Philadelphia

Two teenagers are facing charges for their alleged roles in a car theft and subsequent barricade situation that happened Saturday night.

The incident unfolded at approximately 8 p.m. on the 600 block of North Broad Street when police were conducting a vehicle investigation.

Authorities say officers recognizes a male occupant of the vehicle as someone wanted for car theft out of Philadelphia.

The suspect fled the vehicle and was chased into a home on the 1200 block of Wallace Street. An officer noticed the suspect was holding a gun.

After the suspect ran inside the home on the 1200 block of Wallace Street, a barricade was declared. Shortly after, the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody.

Police say a search of the home yielded a Glock model 22 loaded with 15 live rounds.

According to authorities, in the vehicle that was initially stopped by police on the 600 block of North Broad Street, police recovered a black Taurus handgun loaded with 6 live roads from a rear passenger side passenger.

An 18-year-old suspect and a 14-year-old suspect are both facing charges, but the specific charges are still pending.

