Phoenixville police officer killed in crash leaves behind wife, daughters

A local community is mourning the loss of a police officer after a tragic crash claimed his life over the weekend.

"It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that the Phoenixville Police Department must announce that we lost one of our own last night," Phoenixville police said in a post on Monday.

Arthur Scena IV, an officer with the department since 2019, was killed in a vehicle crash in Bucks County. Details of the crash have yet to be released.

Police say he leaves behind his wife Amanda, step-daughter Riley and daughter Reece.

"Please keep his family, friends, and PPD colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."

A GoFundMe has been set up by the department to help support the Scena family.