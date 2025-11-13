Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in South Philadelphia: 'Give up the food'
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is seen sprinting down the street with a stolen pizza in newly released footage of a late-night robbery of a delivery driver in South Philadelphia.
What we know:
Investigators say a pizza delivery driver was searching for an address on the 1200 block of Wharton Street early Sunday morning when he was approached by a woman who claimed she ordered the pizza.
As the woman took the pizza from the delivery driver, a second suspect pulled out a gun and demanded that he "give up the food," authorities said.
Doorbell camera footage captured the woman sprinting away carrying the stolen pizza, with the second gun-wielding suspect following closely behind.
The delivery driver was not hurt.
What we don't know:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.