Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in South Philadelphia: 'Give up the food'

The Brief A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint last Sunday in South Philadelphia. Police say the driver was looking for an address when he was approached by a woman who claimed she ordered the pizza. A second suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the driver "give up the food" before both suspects ran off with the pizza.



A woman is seen sprinting down the street with a stolen pizza in newly released footage of a late-night robbery of a delivery driver in South Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say a pizza delivery driver was searching for an address on the 1200 block of Wharton Street early Sunday morning when he was approached by a woman who claimed she ordered the pizza.

As the woman took the pizza from the delivery driver, a second suspect pulled out a gun and demanded that he "give up the food," authorities said.

Doorbell camera footage captured the woman sprinting away carrying the stolen pizza, with the second gun-wielding suspect following closely behind.

The delivery driver was not hurt.

What we don't know:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.