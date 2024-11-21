Pole falls on SEPTA bus after runaway crash in Philly neighborhood: police

An early morning crash involving a SEPTA bus is now being investigated by Philadelphia police.

A car collided with the bus near Broad and Rockland streets around 2 a.m. in the city's Logan section.

Police say the people inside the car ran away on foot after the crash.

A telephone pole also fell onto the bus, but didn't appear to cause much damage.

The bus driver was the only person onboard at the time, and was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.