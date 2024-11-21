Possible road rage ends with deadly shooting at Philly pizza shop; suspect at large

A homicide investigation is underway as police search for a suspect they say gunned down a man inside a pizza shop in North Philadelphia overnight.

Officers arrived to find a 25-year-old man in the doorway of Pete's Pizza on Ridge Avenue just after midnight Thursday.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting may have been fueled by road rage after a fender bender outside the pizza shop.

Things took a turn when the victim and suspect got into a physical altercation inside, which police say was all caught on camera.

The shooter then opened fire on the victim, police say, before fleeing in his vehicle,

He is described as being a man in his 40s or 50s, driving a dark-colored SUV.

This isn't the first deadly shooting to unfold at Pete's Pizza. In June, a pizza delivery driver was shot to death during a robbery outside the shop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.